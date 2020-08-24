Joe Reed (Joe Reed Team)

WE AT THE JOE REED TEAM ARE COMPRISED OF COLORADO NATIVES WHO ALL HAVE CALLED THE WESTERN SLOPE HOME FOR ALL OR MOST OF OUR LIVES. FROM OUR VARIED CHILDHOODS AND BACKGROUNDS, INCLUDING FARMING, RANCHING, THE OIL INDUSTRY, AND EDUCATION, WE FULLY EMBRACE AND APPRECIATE ALL THAT COLORADO HAS TO OFFER.

WITH 95% OF OUR CLIENTS BEING REPEAT-CLIENTS, IT IS A TRUE TESTAMENT TO OUR COMMITMENT AND DEDICATION. OUR CLIENTS ARE AT THE FOREFRONT; AND THROUGH INTEGRITY, WE BUILD LIFELONG FRIENDSHIPS EXTENDING FAR BEYOND THE SELLING OR BUYING OF A HOME.

AT THE JOE REED TEAM, WE OFFER A MULTI-FACETED APPROACH TO ENSURE THAT OUR SELLERS’ HAVE THE WIDEST REACH POSSIBLE. THROUGH AN INNOVATIVE AND TECHNOLOGY-DRIVEN MARKETING SYSTEM, OUR SELLERS GENERATE THE EXPOSURE REQUIRED TO ASSIST THEM IN MOVING ONTO THE NEXT PHASE OF THEIR LIVES. SIMILARLY, OUR BUYERS HAVE OUR FULL DEDICATION IN NOT ONLY FINDING THEM THE RIGHT HOME BUT ALSO IN ENSURING THAT WE ARE THERE THROUGHOUT THE ENTIRE HOME-BUYING PROCESS. OUR GOAL IS TO EARN OUR CLIENTS’ TRUST AND CONFIDENCE.

Where can I find homes for sale?

Our website is directly connected to the Multiple Listing Service. You can browse homes for sale on our website, linked below.

Do I need a home inspection?

Yes. Buying a home “as is” is a risky proposition. Major repairs on homes can amount to thousands of dollars. Plumbing, electrical and roof problems represent significant and complex systems that are expensive to fix.

Why should I choose the Joe Reed Team to list my home?

Here at The Joe Reed Team, we are experts in the local market and will guide you through the entire process of selling your property from listing to sale. Our marketing plans assure your property maximum exposure and we pride ourselves on personal service. We encourage you to contact our office with your questions and to discuss your individual needs.

What do clients say about The Joe Reed Team?

We love hearing from our clients! With 95% of out clients being repeat-clients, it is a true testament to our commitment and dedication. Our clients are at the forefront, and through integrity, we build lifelong friendships extending far beyond the selling or buying of a home. You can view testimonials on our website linked below.