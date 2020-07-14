Address: 2139 N 12th St #9 Grand Junction, CO 81501

Phone Number: 970-242-1111

Website: http://www.integrityhearingcenter.com/

About Us

Meet Scott Hirschbuhl, Hearing Instrument Specialist

Scott Hirschbuhl has been in business for 15 years in Grand Junction. During that time he has helped thousand of patients hear their best. Scott's favorite part of his career is helping people reconnect with the ones they love.

Scott’s training includes hands-on experience with the major hearing aid manufacturers, continuing education in hearing instrument science, and most importantly, direct patient care experience, where he has helped people with all forms of hearing loss. His compassionate, personalized approach to care ensures that each patient achieves the best hearing possible.

Outside of work, Scott enjoys spending time with family and pursuing the amazing mountain biking opportunities Grand Junction has to offer.

Meet Sara Hirchbul, Office Manager

Sarah is a wonderful mom to three very cool kids. She is also the office manger at Integrity Hearing Center. Sarah and Scott have been married for over 20 years. She enjoys working along side Scott at their hearing aid business. She loves the satisfaction that comes with helping their patients hear better, so they can have more rich and fulfilling lives with their friends and family members.

When Sarah is not at the office, she enjoys spending time at the gym and developing relationships with her church friends. She is a true blessing to her family and friends.

Frequently Asked Questions

What services are offered at Integrity Hearing?

FREE Hearing Tests

FREE Hearing Aid Evaluations

All Hearing Aid Manufacturers

FREE Demonstration BEFORE You Buy

No Money Down 30-Day Trials

Hearing Aid Repair

Hearing Aid Adjustment (most makes & models, FREE initial consultation)

What do patients say about Integrity Hearing?

What are the hours of operation?

Integrity Hearing is open Monday thru Friday - 9:00am to 4:30pm

How can I make an appointment?

Simply contact us by phone at 970-242-1111 or directly by using our online contact form, linked here: http://www.integrityhearingcenter.com/make-an-appointment.