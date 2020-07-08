Address: 2494 US-6 Grand Junction, CO 81515

Website: https://holmanhousefurnituregj.com/

Why shop Holman?

Are you tired of trying to translate online colors and measurements into real-world designs? Sometimes, there’s no substitute for seeing and interacting with the real thing. Visit our showroom!

Visit Holman House Furniture for:

  • Craftsmanship - Where Quality And Elegance Meet
  • Interior Design - Our Design Experts Will Help Guide You Through The Process
  • Customer Service - We Truly Value The Relationships We Build With Our Customer. Nothing Brings Us More Joy Than A Satisfied Customer.
  • Furniture Expertise - Following Our Yearly Market Visits, We Ensure Our Customers Are Shown The Latest Trends In Design And Manufacturing