About Us

Integrity, dedication to clients and an impressive level of legal experience are the hallmarks of Grand Junction’s Harshman, McBee & Leavitt, P.C. Our law firm is where individuals in Colorado turn when they need straight answers from attorneys they can trust. We strive to offer high-quality legal services in matters related to personal injury and wrongful death.

“Our belief is that you deserve an attorney who practices with integrity. We will always be honest with you about your likelihood of success. We believe in giving straight answers and setting realistic expectations. Should a certain goal be reasonably unattainable, we work with clients to develop a more effective strategy that still meets their needs.”

From offices in Grand Junction, our lawyers provide legal advice and representation for clients throughout the Colorado Western Slope region. Call us or contact us by email to arrange an initial consultation with an experienced Grand Junction attorney at our firm today.

45 YEARS OF COMBINED EXPERIENCED PROVIDING LEGAL REPRESENTATION IN GRAND JUNCTION AND THE WESTERN SLOPE REGION

Frequently Asked Questions

What do client’s say about Harshman, McBee, & Leavitt?

What are the hours of operation?

Hours Monday thru Friday - 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend and evening appointments may be available by special arrangement, and we often travel to client locations, as necessary.

