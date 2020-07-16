Guild Mortgage (Guild Mortgage)

Address: 501 Main St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Phone Number: 970-243-1471

ABOUT US

Guild Mortgage is one of the top 10 independent mortgage lenders in the nation*, with knowledgeable residential loan officers in your community. Guild offers deep expertise and personalized service for new home purchases and refinancing to every kind of borrower. Whether you are a first-time home buyer, upgrading, downsizing, or investing in residential real estate, we have the loan to fit your life.

Ask us about the following loan products:

Down payment assistance programs

Jumbo

Conventional

FHA

VA

USDA

Renovation

We work hard to understand your needs, your goals and what you value so that we can deliver what matters most to you.

Our loan officers are part of your Grand Junction community and have been working with your neighbors since 1960. From Guild, you can expect:

Exceptional service: You’ll get fast, upfront pre-approvals with a commitment to close your loan on time

Deep expertise: Work with an experienced partner who can identify the loan to fit your life

Local support: You’ll connect with your loan officer to secure fast, local processing, underwriting and funding

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Who are your loan officers?

What kind of loan is right for me?

We offer hundreds of loan products for a wide variety of borrowers, including first-time homebuyers, military families and rural residents. We also offer national programs for doctors and dentists, and many state housing programs that provide down payment assistance. At Guild, we’ll work hard to deliver what matters most to you and find the loan that fits your life.

How is Guild Mortgage responding to COVID-19?

Current as of 07/16/2020

We are actively monitoring the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation and want to assure you that our first priority here at Guild Mortgage is the health and safety of our employees, customers, and communities.

We also recognize that, while COVID-19 has impacted all our daily lives and habits, it’s having far-reaching consequences in many areas affecting your mortgage and finances too.

Guild is here to help.

If you’re worried about making your mortgage payments, here’s what you should know:

You can make your payment online using MyAccount, find information regarding the impact of COVID-19 on your mortgage, and learn how to apply for assistance if you need it.

If you can, it’s best to continue making your mortgage payment because you will have to catch up eventually. If there are any expenses you can cut, do so at your discretion. The first priority at this time is the health and safety of your family.

If you expect COVID-19 to impact you for a while, in partnership with Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, the FHA, the VA Home Loans program, and the USDA Rural Development Guaranteed Housing Program, Guild Mortgage is able to offer an initial relief option of a forbearance on your Federally Backed loan, which is a temporary stoppage or reduction of your mortgage payments.

Once the crisis is over, we will work with you to determine the best course of action when you’re ready to resume payments.

The options available at the end of the forbearance will depend on your financial resources, investor or insurer/guarantor guidelines applicable to your loan, and other factors. Watch our video to see options that may be available after forbearance.

To begin the forbearance process, please apply for mortgage assistance.