Grand Valley Dentures (Grand Valley Dentures)

Visit one of our two locations!

Grand Junction: 425 North Ave., Suite A Grand Junction, CO 81501

Montrose: 1404 Hawk Pkwy #103, Montrose, CO 81401

Or Call Us Today!

Phone Number: 970-822-0400

Learn More About Grand Valley Dentures & Implants Visit Our Website

CURRENTLY OFFERING

FREE 5 minute, virtual consultations!

ABOUT GRAND VALLEY DENTURES & IMPLANTS

Meet The Doctor, Dr. Siona Motufau

Dr. Motufau has extensive training and expertise in restoring teeth with dental implants. He uses state-of-the art equipment to build a custom, gorgeous smile unrivaled in the industry. Additionally, he offers IV sedation so you can enjoy peace of mind and wake up to a new smile. Fewer than 25 dentists in the U.S. have the laboratory he can offer you!

PROFESSIONAL CREDENTIALS:

Diplomate of International Congress of Oral Implantology Board Certified

Implant Specialist – November 2016 – Present

Fellow of International Congress of Oral Implantology June 2016-Present

Fellow of American Academy of Implant Prosthodontics May 2016-Present

Fellow of Misch International Implant Institute Feb 2016- Present

You will find few doctors with the experience and education of Dr. Motufau.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What are the hours of operation?

Days of Week Hours Open Monday By Appointment Tuesday 9:00am - 5:00pm Wednesday 9:00am - 5:00pm Thursday 9:00am - 5:00pm Friday 9:00am - 4:00pm Saturday 9:00am - 3:00pm Sunday CLOSED

Why choose Grand Valley Dentures & Implants?

Here at our office, we are dedicated to all aspects of tooth restoration treatment. In particular, we have chosen to focus on treatment with dental implant-supported dentures. In order to ensure that we are providing the highest level of implant care, our doctor and staff are sure to attend any and all continuing education courses available. By doing so, we can make sure that we are providing the most up-to-date treatments with the best technology available to us.

What are the benefits of dentures?

Dentures restore the function of your teeth

Dentures help your remaining teeth stay healthy

Dentures improve the appearance of your smile

Learn More About The Benefits of Dentures Read About the Benefits of Dentures

What payment options are available?

Proceed Finance has a wealth of benefits for our patients. Let us help you invest in your future!

Learn About Proceed Finance Payment Options

What do patients say about Grand Valley Dentures & Implants?

We love to hear feedback from our patients! Check out the testimonials on our website, linked below.