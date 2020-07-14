Service Areas: Grand Junction, Fruita and surrounding communities

Website: https://www.getyourcarpetscleaned.com/

Fresh Start Carpet Cleaning (Fresh Start Carpet Cleaning)

About Us

At Fresh Start we understand the importance of trust and experience. Our goal with every Grand Valley customer is to provide the most outstanding service experience possible. This includes the professional appearance, attitudes of all technicians, attention to detail and the use of the highest quality cleaning materials and equipment.

Frequently Asked Questions

What can I expect the process to be like getting my carpets cleaned?

Below is the procedure Fresh Start Carpet Cleaning will use to maximize your satisfaction and belief you received the best possible care with our Premium Cleaning Service.

Free Estimate will determine cost and expectation of cleaning

Furniture will be prepared and moved upon request.

Carpet will be brushed with a Brush Pro to remove dry soil.

A commercial HEPA vacuum will be used to remove dry soil from the top and base of the baseboards

Pre-spray will be applied and agitated with the Brush Pro to dissolve greases, oils and proteins from carpet fibers.

Carpet will be hot water extracted with a Rotovac 360i tool by a truck mounted system.

Furniture will be replaced and protected.

Baseboards will be wiped clean with a wet towel.

Fans will be used to minimize drying time.

Carpet will be groomed upon completion.

What furniture can I get cleaned?

We specialize in cleaning all types of fabrics. A free in-home estimate will be performed to discuss the scope of work. During the estimate, your furniture and fabric of the furniture will be evaluated to identify any troubled areas and expectations of a cleaning.

Can Fresh Start help me with Commercial Carpet Cleaning?

Yes, Fresh Start serves commercial and residential buildings.

Certifications

At Fresh Start we value industry education and its importance to preserving your investment. The following certifications are through the Institute of Inspection Cleaning and Restoration Certification (IICRC)

Previous Certifications

IICRC - Carpet Cleaning Technician

IICRC - Water Damage Restoration Technician

IICRC - Carpet Repair and Reinstallation Technician

IICRC - Senior Carpet Inspector

2016 Certifications

IICRC - Stone, Masonry and Tile Cleaning Technician

IICRC - Carpet Cleaning Technition

2017 Certifications