AFFORDABLE HIGH QUALITY LIVING

Our beautiful manufactured home community located in Montrose Colorado offers affordability combined with an environment to ensure a quality life style. Our spacious community offers cul-de-sacs, community garden, large open common areas as well as scenic walk paths with wildlife sightings. This safe, quiet, affordable lifestyle can be yours!

Cimarron Creek land leased manufactured home community is conveniently located, allowing access to shopping and the vast outdoor opportunities that Western Colorado has to offer. Cimarron Creek offers a clubhouse, walking trails, mature landscaping, community gardens and on site management.

FAQs

Is there a resident community center?

The resident community center acts as activity, meeting and party room as well as housing the community offices. The over 3000 sq. ft. center features a great room with a fireplace, large windows and French doors which open to the outside patios. It’s beautiful landscaping and views are second to none. Our residents have the ability to use the clubhouse for activities and social gatherings whenever they may need it. This makes it Very convenient for family reunions, weddings or any occasion that may call for more space than usual.

Is RV storage available?

The RV storage facility helps keep the community clear of large boats, RV’s and utility trailers. Residents are limited to two vehicles per site, but may, store additional vehicles securely in the storage facility.

What are the home sites and common areas like?

Our home sites are large enough to accept most homes. (Single or Multi-section) Underground, pressurized sprinkler systems offer convenience to the residents when maintaining their yards. Each home site is landscaped with beautiful trees to add to the beauty of the community. Many residents enjoy a leisurely walk through the beautifully landscaped walkways, an afternoon picnic, or a friendly gathering at the Community Center.