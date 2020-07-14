Find A Location Near You Store Locator

Website: https://www.bigotires.com

BIg O Tires (Big O Tires)

About Us

When it comes to having a car or truck serviced, most drivers have more questions than answers. Questions like “What is rotor resurfacing... and how much will it cost?” And “What on earth is that clunking sound?!” For many years, Big O Tires customers have trusted us to offer straight answers.

Tire Services

Free Alignment Check With Printout

Free rotation with new tire purchase

Free Flat Repair With Tire Purchases

Free Air Pressure Checks Every Day (no appointments needed)

Everyday Low Price Tire Guarantee

Express Lane Tire Service (no appointments needed)

Other Services

Free Brake Inspection (no appointment needed)

And More!

Free Battery & Electrical Check

Free 5-Minute Wiper Blade/Bulb Inspection

Free Local Shuttle Service

Complete Owner's Manual Scheduled Maintenance Services

Good/Better/Best Oil Change Options (with free top-off service)

Free 22-Point Vehicle Inspection (no appointment needed)

Spanish Spoken Here

Customer Pick-Up / Drop-Off Service Offered

Complimentary Beverages Available

Full Diagnostic and Mechanical/Engine Repairs

Air Conditioning

Complete Suspension (Shocks/Struts/Springs) and Driveline repair

Deals Special Offers

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the hours of operation?

Days of Week Hours Open Monday - Friday 8:00a - 7:00p Saturday 8:00a - 4:00p Sunday Closed

Why should you choose Big O Tires?

From flat tires and oil changes to rotor resurfacing and that weird clunking sound you’ve been hearing for a week, there are a lot of Big Oh Nos for your car. Luckily, Big O Tires has the Big O Yes for all of them. For over 50 years, our customers have trusted us to offer straight answers and reliable service. Big O Tires offers a wide range of diagnostic, repair and routine maintenance services, backed by one of the best national services warranties in the business, so your Big O Yes is just around the corner.

Our business model has been, and always will be, simple: sell great products and stand behind them. That’s why we back every tire and service with:

One of the most comprehensive and affordable warranty protections available

Our 12-month/12,000-mile Nationwide Limited Repair Warranty, honored at our 1,200 Service Central locations and 35,000 participating facilities

24/7 Roadside Assistance when you purchase Big O brand tires or our Tire Protection Package

But we don’t stop there. Our Multi-Point inspection comes standard, when it’s anything but. Free of charge. Why? Because it’s the right thing to do. Because we believe every big oh no deserves a Big O Yes. That’s what makes us The Team You Trust®.