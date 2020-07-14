Grand Junction Locations
Find A Location Near You
Website: https://www.bigotires.com
About Us
When it comes to having a car or truck serviced, most drivers have more questions than answers. Questions like “What is rotor resurfacing... and how much will it cost?” And “What on earth is that clunking sound?!” For many years, Big O Tires customers have trusted us to offer straight answers.
Tire Services
- Free Alignment Check With Printout
- Free rotation with new tire purchase
- Free Flat Repair With Tire Purchases
- Free Air Pressure Checks Every Day (no appointments needed)
- Everyday Low Price Tire Guarantee
- Express Lane Tire Service (no appointments needed)
Other Services
- Free Brake Inspection (no appointment needed)
- And More!
- Free Battery & Electrical Check
- Free 5-Minute Wiper Blade/Bulb Inspection
- Free Local Shuttle Service
- Complete Owner's Manual Scheduled Maintenance Services
- Good/Better/Best Oil Change Options (with free top-off service)
- Free 22-Point Vehicle Inspection (no appointment needed)
- Spanish Spoken Here
- Customer Pick-Up / Drop-Off Service Offered
- Complimentary Beverages Available
- Full Diagnostic and Mechanical/Engine Repairs
- Air Conditioning
- Complete Suspension (Shocks/Struts/Springs) and Driveline repair
Deals
Frequently Asked Questions
What are the hours of operation?
|Days of Week
|Hours Open
|Monday - Friday
|8:00a - 7:00p
|Saturday
|8:00a - 4:00p
|Sunday
|Closed
Why should you choose Big O Tires?
From flat tires and oil changes to rotor resurfacing and that weird clunking sound you’ve been hearing for a week, there are a lot of Big Oh Nos for your car. Luckily, Big O Tires has the Big O Yes for all of them. For over 50 years, our customers have trusted us to offer straight answers and reliable service. Big O Tires offers a wide range of diagnostic, repair and routine maintenance services, backed by one of the best national services warranties in the business, so your Big O Yes is just around the corner.
Our business model has been, and always will be, simple: sell great products and stand behind them. That’s why we back every tire and service with:
- One of the most comprehensive and affordable warranty protections available
- Our 12-month/12,000-mile Nationwide Limited Repair Warranty, honored at our 1,200 Service Central locations and 35,000 participating facilities
- 24/7 Roadside Assistance when you purchase Big O brand tires or our Tire Protection Package
But we don’t stop there. Our Multi-Point inspection comes standard, when it’s anything but. Free of charge. Why? Because it’s the right thing to do. Because we believe every big oh no deserves a Big O Yes. That’s what makes us The Team You Trust®.