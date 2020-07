Berkley's Auto (Berkley's Auto)

Address: 436 S 5th St, Grand Junction, CO 81501

Phone Number: (970) 244-8484

ABOUT US

We do all kinds of auto and truck repair!

Transmissions

Clutches

Electrical

Computers

Power windows

Brakes

Engines

Air conditioning

Alcohol interlocks

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What are the hours of operation?

Days of Week Hours Open Monday - Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm Saturday 9:00am - 12:00pm Sunday CLOSED