We have two locations on the Western Slope:

Grand Junction: 2938 North Ave STE G, Grand Junction, CO 81504

Delta: 540 Main Street Suite 112Delta, CO 81416

Grand Junction Phone Number: 970-245-1616

Delta Phone Number: 970-361-2843

Website: https://www.arielcpa.org/

ABOUT US

Here at Ariel we are dedicated to helping children and adults live and thrive in their communities. We are a collection of committed, positive, creative individuals who believe in the inherent worth of every child and adult. We are committed to high standards of care, clearly demonstrated knowledge and good communication with all team members. We want each child, adult, parent, host home, case worker and contracting authority to feel valued and genuinely supported by our services.

Our Programs

Programs For Children Adoption Therapeutic Foster Care

OUR MISSION

To provide safe, nurturing and supportive environments for our clients so that they may have the opportunities to develop their strengths, maximize their potentials and fully participate in society.

OUR VISION

Turning challenges into opportunities one life at a time.

OUR VALUES

We believe in the uniqueness, worth and dignity of each person.

We celebrate the diversity of people we serve and those who live in our communities.

We believe in quality, excellent care.

We are mindful that we hold our resources in trust.

We are passionate about our mission.

We believe in the importance of strong relationships and community connections.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

What do clients say about Ariel Clinical Services?

Where are you located?

What kind of adoptions does Ariel do?

Ariel is a licensed adoption agency. We can facilitate Private Adoptions or Public Adoptions. Public adoptions are when children are in foster care and their parents have had their rights terminated. Private adoptions are when a birth mom comes to Ariel and chooses to relinquish her rights.

What does it take to become a foster parent?

21 years age or older Stable income Criminal background checks (free of felonies and violent charges) Application documentation Intense home study (4-5 visits in home, time interviewing everyone living in home, discussion about upbringing, beliefs, child rearing, trauma in their background etc…) A bed for a child.

What is ASA?

ASA stands for Adult Services Agency. Ariel is a Provider Approved Service Agency (PASA) and we provide residential, day habilitation, vocational, and behavioral services to adults with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. We provide respite, non-medical transportation, and community-based services and supports and we work with the Division of Vocational Rehabilitation.

Learn more about Adult Services here: https://www.arielcpa.org/programs/adult-services/

How can I support Ariel Clinical Services?

