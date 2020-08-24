Logo (All In One Dental)

Contact Us

Address - 2720 Commercial Way Montrose, CO 81401

On Townsend Ave. Across from Denny’s

Phone Number - (970) 249-4301

Days of the Week Hours of Operation Monday-Wednesday 8:00a - 5:00p Thursday 8:00a - 1:00p Friday 8:00a - 3:00p Saturday Available upon request Sunday CLOSED

MESSAGE FROM DR. HATCH

I'm honored to introduce myself and excited to get to know you. I chose to go into the Dental field because I've had my own fair share of dental work done including replacing two missing front teeth with implants. I even did one myself!

I work great with kids and am considered by other colleagues and myself as being very proficient in all areas of General Dentistry including fillings, aesthetics, crowns (caps), root canals, dentures etc. and have also had additional training in Oral Surgery and Periodontal (gum) Surgery such as placing implants, wisdom teeth extractions and gum surgeries.

I'm married to my beautiful wife Tara and we have three boys and a baby girl. We feel Montrose is an amazing community and are privileged to call it home. I am always willing to come to any place of education, business, religion etc. to help educate others on oral health just let me know how I can be of service.

Sincerely,

Dr. Daniel Hatch & Family

OUR SERVICES

All In One Dental offers complete dental care. Some of our popular services include:

3-D X-Rays

Implants

General Dentistry

On-site Denture Facility

Follow the links below to explore!

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Why should I visit All In One Dental?

You can expect the best care possible as all of our equipment is the most up to date and Dr. Hatch continues to stay educated with continued study in the science and art of dentistry. All this is done to provide you with the best dentistry possible.

The first exam is very simple and straight forward. When you arrive we give you a tour of the office so you know where everything is and can feel comfortable. We’ll then take you back to the operatory to have your X-Rays taken, a cleaning and then meet the dentist with an exam that includes looking at your teeth and gums but also included is a cancer screening. The Dr. will consult with you about anything that he finds and answer any questions or concerns that you may have.

We understand that coming to the dentist can be an inconvenience as it takes up time, we do everything in our power to get you back and seated as soon as you arrive. We value your time and don’t want to keep you waiting. If we ever get behind in the schedule due to unexpected circumstances we will attempt to call you before leaving your home or office so you don’t have to wait when you get here.

We also understand that many people have phobias of the dentist and we have done and will continue to do everything in our power to make your visit as comfortable as possible.

Nitrous Oxide (laughing gas)

Painless injection technique

Children’s play areas

Polite well trained staff

What are patients saying about All In One Dental?

All-In-One Dental takes special care to understand the unique needs of each of our patients and to exceed their expectations. Our friendly staff makes every effort to ensure your comfort and satisfaction. We are proud to share these testimonials from our clients:

Can I see the work that All In One Dental has done for others?

Access our before & after pictures linked below to see how All In One Dental has helped provide beautiful smiles for our patients.

When should my child first see a dentist?

The recommendation is at 1 year of age. It is a quick appointment where you can ask any question you have about home care and the Dr. is able to assure things are developing normally for that age. It is also a great time to start getting children comfortable in a dental office.

I’ve always been afraid to go to the dentist; can your office help me?

That is something we pride ourselves in. Between the calm comfortable atmosphere we have tried to create, nitrous oxide (laughing gas), and professional staff we are confident that we can find a way to help you feel comfortable while in the chair.

Why do I get cavities?

Three things need to be present to get cavities 1- a tooth, 2- bacteria, 3- sugar. The bacteria eat the sugar and during that process an acidic environment is created. The acid causes the minerals in your teeth to exit, weakening them and allowing the decay process to begin. Essentially every time you eat so do the bugs in your mouth. Brushing and flossing destroy the colonies of bacteria that buildup within a 24-28 hour period eliminating the major component of acidic production. Also remember that fruit juices and soda are very acidic and contain sugar so frequent consumption of these beverages can accelerate the demineralization process of teeth.

I know I have a bad tooth, what are my options?

We would need to look at it, take an x-ray and then give you your best option.

Here are the most common fixes:

A filling A root canal and crown, An extraction and implant, A bridge or leave a space.

I hate my smile, but I am embarrassed to bring it up. Can you help me?

Don’t be embarrassed why do you think so many people are getting braces it’s almost always to address esthetic concerns. We are happy to help you feel self confident in your smile. It is one of best parts of our job, giving someone a smile they can use with confidence is a great feeling and we are happy to help you find it.