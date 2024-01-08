The snow will fade overnight, leaving strong winds to start the work week.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Snow Storm Conclusion

There have been snow showers across the Western Slope all afternoon. The storm we have been tracking, which was set to hit the area today, was slightly delayed by just a few hours due to shifting weather patterns. Nonetheless, the storm will remain in the area for the rest of the night. It will clear from the region by tomorrow morning.

A Winter Storm Warning is still in place for the four corners region, Grand Mesa and Battlement Mesa. This area may see up to 4 to 8 inches of snowfall, 40 MPH wind gusts, and hazardous travel conditions. This alert begins on Saturday evening and will last through Monday morning.

High Wind Speeds

Monday morning will be windy. The storm will move out of the region, but high wind speeds will be left in its place. The stronger wind gusts begin around midnight tonight. 6 AM Monday will bring 39 MPH winds to Grand Junction.

Next 24 Hours

The out-the-door forecast is chilly for the start of the work week. At 7 AM, it will be 26°. These temperatures will be paired with the high wind speeds for the first half of the day.

Low temperatures for tonight in the early morning hours will be cold. Grand Junction will reach 19° tonight. Delta will reach 15°, Montrose will reach 17°, and Cortez will reach 12°.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 34° in Grand Junction, 31° in Delta, 26° in Montrose, and 29° in Cortez.

