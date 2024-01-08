Snow on and off all this week into next week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) -

A Cold Morning

Good morning, everyone. We are at 30 degrees right now in Grand Junction. The rest of the Western Slope is in the 10s to 30s, while the mountains are in the single digits to 20s.

Hourly Temperatures Today

As you get out the door this morning, temperatures will be in the 20s in the 7-9 am timeframe. By 11 am, temperatures will increase to the 30s and stay consistent in that range until 5 pm, when we drop back down to 29 degrees.

Today Through Tomorrow

Our high today will reach up to 33 degrees, with some clouds. The western slope will range in highs from the upper 20s to the low 30s, while the mountains region will mostly be in the 20s, with only a few areas in the 30s. Tonight, temperatures in Grand Junction will cool down to 12 degrees, with mostly clear skies cooling the area. The western slope area will be in the teens to 20s, while the mountains will be cooler in the 10s to teens. Tomorrow, we’ll have a high of 34 degrees with increasing clouds in the Grand Junction area.

More Rounds of Snow This Week

We do have a few more rounds of snow coming in. Starting off tomorrow afternoon around 1 pm, snow will creep into northwestern Colorado from Salt Lake City. And as you can see from the west, there are those other rounds of snow headed our way. On Wednesday at 1 am, the first round travels down through Grand Junction, goes southeast, and dissipates before even hitting Pueblo. We do have our next round of snow, again coming from Salt Lake City, that creeps into the western portion of Colorado by 5 pm on Wednesday.

Snow Totals

From these snow rounds, we’ll start off small in totals, with Trinidad having the most accumulation at 4.6 inches on Wednesday. Grand Junction will not be affected at this point in time. From there, we will begin to see more accumulation as we get closer and closer to Saturday. Aspen is left with the most snow at 16.3 inches, and Vail at 4.3 inches. Taking a closer look, Telluride will be receiving up to 11.5 inches, while Grand Junction is left with 2 inches of snow.

Your Snowy 7-Day Outlook

Tomorrow will be another dry day with sunny skies as the day progresses in Grand Junction, but this will follow with a 20% chance of evening snow. On Wednesday, there is a chance for morning snow, leftover from Tuesday night, with otherwise mostly cloudy skies. This will follow, though, with a 20% chance of more evening snow. In Montrose, along with the chance for evening snow on Tuesday, there is a 30% chance of snow on Wednesday that will possibly continue on into Thursday morning. In Delta, we see a 40% chance for snow starting Tuesday night into Wednesday. Snow continues up until Thursday morning. Cortez will begin to see snow, with a 40% chance of occurring Wednesday morning. Following again with morning snow on Thursday. On Saturday and Sunday, there is a chance for snow again, but the possibility of it occurring on Sunday is much lower than on Saturday.

