Grand Junction City Council greenlights $70M in bonds for new recreation center

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In a significant development last week, the Grand Junction City Council took a decisive step forward in realizing the construction of a new recreation center. City council members secured a resounding 6-1 vote in favor of authorizing bonds for the project.

The approved ordinance allows the issuing of $70 million in bonds, marking a substantial financial commitment to the development. The council has set a maximum debt service of over $148 million, with an annual repayment cap of $4.95 million.

The funding for this $82 million project is comprehensive, encompassing $68 million in bonds, along with more than $6 million allocated for additional costs. Notably, the project will benefit from a $1 million grant from the Department of Local Affairs. The funding mix also includes $2.5 million in dedicated tax revenues and $4 million in partner contributions.

City Manager Greg Caton expects the bond money will be used in February. Groundbreaking for the new recreation center is expected to commence sometime around mid-2024.

Copyright 2024 KJCT. All rights reserved.