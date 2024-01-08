The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment launches a new Teacher Externship Program for K-12 teachers

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment (CDLE) announced the launch of a new Teacher Externship Program Monday morning for kindergarten through twelfth grade public school educators.

Externships are work-based learning, professional development opportunities that allow teachers to spend between a few days to weeks onsite at a business. These businesses can vary from numerous career industries, and where these educators end up depend on what their students might pursue in their futures. Businesses participating in the program will identify a specific project or problem as the focus of the externship. The teacher that gets to work in that area will then get hands on experience that will enrich their classroom curriculum, providing students with a higher quality education. This higher quality education will help students in the long run as they will be taught to deal with real-world applications, in turn this will lead to skills being taught that will meet current industry standards.

CDLE Executive Director, Joe Barela, speaks on the new program and the impact it hopes to achieve:

“This visionary initiative is not just a program; it’s a state-led commitment to bridge the gap between education and industry that will serve as a catalyst for diverse and inclusive workforce development efforts in high-growth, high-demand STEM fields... With this new program, CDLE will be able to enhance its mission by providing employers access to professional educators who will engage directly in STEM workplaces. The hands-on experience will allow teachers to then bring relevant, meaningful content back to their students, inspiring them to pursue STEM-focused careers.”

The Colorado House Bill 23-1198 created the new Teacher Externship Program which will majorly focus on science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) disciplines; but the program isn’t limited to a STEM discipline focus, it may pursue other disciplines that could be of value to particular school districts. Being the first program of its kind in Colorado the CDLE with be working closely with the Colorado Department of Education to launch the state-level program. Teachers who participate will be able to earn credits toward professional development and licensure requirements. They may also receive salary increases and/or graduate-level university credits toward advanced degrees by participating in externships.

The program will partner with schools, districts, and education networks that are committed to ensuring the inclusion of teachers of color, new Americans, and individuals from other historically underrepresented groups. The externship opportunity will be accessible across Colorado for teachers of all backgrounds by the summer of 2024. The extreme accessibility of the program to educators will ensure that as many students as possible can benefit from it.

CDLE is actively seeking participation from business partners to participate as hosts to teachers, specifically those dedicated to championing diversity, equity, and inclusion in their workplaces. Those interested in participating are asked to fill out this interest form.

Those looking for further information on the Teacher Externship Program, click here.

