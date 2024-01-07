Saturday Night Showcase: Legendary Night for CMU Men’s & Women’s Basketball

By Parker Way and Garrett Brown
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:32 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was a historic night at Brownson Arena for the Colorado Mesa Mavericks Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams.

On this Week’s Saturday Night Showcase Garrett Brown and Parker Way breakdown two very different historic wins for the CMU Basketball programs, as well as discuss High School Basketball, the upcoming NCAA National Championship Football Game, and more.

The Women’s Team got things started with authority, going on a 19-0 run against New Mexico Highlands, and only dominated more from there, in what wound up being a blowout 70-34 victory.

Senior Guard Laura Gutierrez, a New Mexico Native, put on a show against New Mexico Highlands. Gutierrez outscored the entire Cowgirls team in the first half 15 for Gutierrez, 12 for the Cowgirls.

Later in the game, the Mavs had themselves a 40-point cushion, so they opted to use the entire bench unit down the stretch. The Mav bench unit performed admirably against the Cowgirl regulars, fighting in an 11-7 NMHU run.

The win puts the Mavs at 11-3 overall and 5-2 in conference play.

Things looked much different at the start of the Men’s game.

CMU struggled particularly from range against a Cowboys team that has a reputation for being hot and cold. Well at first the Mavs definitely had all they could handle from a hot Cowboys team who took a thirty six to twenty seven lead over CMU into the half.

CMU struggled from range going 5-20 from beyond the arc

The second half was a complete 180.

CMU roared back, scoring 67 points in the second half, turning a nine-point deficit into an astonishing 22-point victory at 94-72.

The Mavericks corrected whatever shooting woes they had lighting it up from range, going 13-20 in the second half.

