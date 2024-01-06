You can send your name to the moon on NASA’s rover

NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's...
NASA is inviting the public to send their names to the surface of the moon aboard the agency's first robotic lunar rover.(NASA/Daniel Rutter via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You can go to the moon without even leaving your home.

NASA is inviting members of the public to send their names to the moon aboard its first-ever robotic lunar rover called Viper.

The rover will be heading to the moon’s south pole, where it will study the water and environment.

That is also where NASA plans on landing the first woman and first person of color under its Artemis program.

You have until March 15 to submit your name to NASA’s website, where you will also be able to download a boarding pass featuring your name.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mesa County Jail
Mesa County jail to be featured in docuseries
Grand Junction city council discussing issues at city council meeting.
The City of Grand Junction backs out of Horizon drive deal
There may be a few passing flurries tonight accompanied by cooling temperatures.
An incoming snow system will impact the Western Slope tomorrow evening through Monday morning.
Trump is appealing the state supreme court's decision to keep him off the primary ballot in 2024.
Secretary of State Jena Griswold Certifies 2024 Colorado Presidential Primary Election Ballot
The exterior wall and logo of the Grand Junction Fire Department just after opening on Jan....
A fire broke out in Orchard Mesa

Latest News

An Israeli soldier weeps at the marker for a loved one kidnapped on Oct. 7 in a cross-border...
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israel in ‘initial response’ to killing of top leader from allied Hamas
Rioters walk on the West Front at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. Democracy...
On Jan. 6 many Republicans blamed Trump for the Capitol riot. Now they endorse his presidential bid
President Joe Biden speaks in Blue Bell, Pa., Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
House Speaker Mike Johnson invites Biden to deliver the State of the Union address on March 7
Burned-out vehicles and other debris are seen after a fire at a shopping area in Wajima in the...
Death toll from western Japan earthquakes rises to 126 as rain and snow imperil already shaky ground