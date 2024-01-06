Workplace disagreement in Delta County leads to shots fired by Grand Junction man

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A deadly workplace dispute lead to a murder charge in Delta County.

Thursday morning the Delta Emergency Communication Center received a 9-1-1 call from a person saying that their boss had been shot at a ranch property near Austin, CO near the 10,000 Block of Payne Siding Road. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Office and along with other first responders from North Fork EMS. Upon arrival the deputies made contact with the 9-1-1 caller and a male suspect. They discovered the body of a man, who was identified as 58 year old John David Vieira, had suffered from multiple bullet wounds and was dead upon arrival.

Based on evidence at the scene the investigators and deputies were able to arrest Luke Shelton, a 20 year old Grand Junction resident, on probable cause. Shelton is being held at the Delta County Detention Center on a $50,000 bond where he faces 2 charges: Murder in the First Degree (a Class 1 Felony) and Tampering with a Deceased Body (a Class 3 Felony).

Investigators determined the shooting to be an isolated incident with no threat to the public. This remains an active investigation and no additional information is available at this time

