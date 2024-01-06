U.S. Representative Doug Lamborn will not seek re-election in 2024

Lamborn's retirement results in the opening of all 3 Republican-held seats in Colorado’s Congressional Delegation this year.
By Aiga Petelo
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 11:54 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Friday U.S. Representative for Colorado’s 5th District, Doug Lamborn, announced he will not seek re-election.

Lamborn’s retirement aligns with the current transformation that is occurring within the Colorado’s Republican Congressional Delegation and will be adding a 3rd additional open seat in the Delegation. If Lamborn were to seek re-election it would have been his 10th term in Congress spanning from his first election in 2006.

Ken Buck, Colorado’s 4th Congressional District U.S. Representative, also announced his intent to not seek re-election in November of 2023. Recently Lauren Boebert, Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District U.S. Representative, announced her intention to pursue Buck’s seat on the Eastern front.

The departure of Boebert, Buck, and Lamborn results in the opening of all 3 Republican-held seats in Colorado’s Congressional Delegation this year. Take note that the States 5 other U.S. House Members are Democrats along with 2 U.S. Senators.

