Mavs Men’s & Women’s Hoops pick up wins in return from Break

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Mesa Mavericks Men’s and Women’s Basketball Teams picked up right where they left off before the Winter Break, with both teams taking down the CSU Pueblo Thunderwolves at Brownson Arena Friday Night.

both teams were also looking for their tenth victories of the season.

The Women’s Team tipped things off with a 74-59 victory over Pueblo. The Mavs were lead offensively by True Freshman Guard Mason Rowland. The Durango Native put up a career-high 30 points along with four assists in the victory. Her previous career-high was 23 points over in Golden, CO against Colorado School of Mines.

Sophomore Forward Olivia Reed also was a force in the victory, scoring 20-points of her own along with eight rebounds. Reed has scored 20 or more six times this season.

The win brings the teams record to 10-3 overall.

The Men’s Team followed up with a win of their own, taking down the Wolves 94-82.

The Mavs starting lineup had the chemistry working in this game. The starting five of Redshirt Junior Guard Mac Riniker, Sophomore Guard Aidan Kuhl, Redshirt Junior Guard Isaac Jessup, Redshirt Junior Guard/Forward Owen Koonce, and Redshirt Junior Trevor Baskin scored double-digit points.

The effort was highlighted by Riniker and Kuhl who both scoring over twenty points. Riniker scored 22, and Kuhl had 21. Kuhl did a lot of damage from range, shooting .500 from beyond the arc, and the Mavs as a unit made 15 3-point attempts.

All of the Mavericks Starting Five made a three and the unit contributed 85 of the points for CMU combined.

The Mavericks move to 10-2 overall, 6-0 in Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference play, and 5-0 at Brownson Arena this season.

Both the Women’s and Men’s teams will be back at Brownson Arena Saturday taking on New Mexico Highlands.

