Local non-profit Bravestone Project receives $3,500 grant aiding in their mission to spread awareness of human trafficking

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Dec. 1st, 2023 the Bravestone Project was awarded a grant of $3,500 from the Western Colorado Community Foundation (WCCF).

The Bravestone Project is a local non-profit that was founded in 2021 with a mission aimed at helping survivors of human trafficking and sexual traumas find and receive the best aftercare that meet their needs. They not only provide this essential care for survivors but they also provide education for the community in efforts to break the myth that human trafficking doesn’t exist on the Western Slope of Colorado. Bravestone tends to collaborate with various partners to ensure that people are receiving proper care and education.

Jennifer Allen, the agency’s contact, talks about some of the work they do:

“Our agency has educated over 100 individuals through our training programs and various collaborations. We have helped over 20 survivors who have experienced a form of human trafficking and/or sexual traumas. We have assisted with over 10 missing persons cases, mostly juveniles, during the last 3 years in the Mesa County area and beyond,”

This $3,500 grant was given in efforts to aid Bravestone Projects THRIVE Conference 2024. The Projects mission is to help survivors of human trafficking and sexual traumas find hope, healing and restoration of their minds, body and spirit.

“The grant from the Donor Advised Fund of Western Colorado Community Foundation will give us additional resources to be able to put on our THRIVE Conference... The Bravestone Project THRIVE Conference mission is to help provide an opportunity for the community to come together and learn how we can help support individuals who may have suffered from human trafficking and/or a sexual trauma. Our focus for the conference is to provide some education and offer opportunities to help support both mental and physical health and healing of survivors.” says Allen.

The Bravestone Project THRIVE Conference 2024 will take place Saturday, January 27th, at the Rock Church from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. You can register

If you are looking to get more involved, donate, or learn more about human trafficking visit the Bravestone Project’s website.

