Grand Junction City Council greenlights $82 million in bonds for Recreation Center Project

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -The Grand Junction City Council voted 6-1 in favor of authorizing bonds for a new recreation center.

The approved rule allows for the supplying of $70 million in bonds with a maximum debt service of over $148 million and an annual repayment cap of $4.59 million.

The funding for the $82 million project encompasses $68 million in bonds with more than $6 million in additional costs. The project is set to receive a $1 million grant from the Department of Local Affairs, $2.5 million in dedicated tax revenues, and $4 million in partner contributions.

Greg Canton, City Manager, anticipates the bond to be issued in February with ground breaking around mid-2024

