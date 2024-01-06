Getting involved in the community: How you can volunteer with the Food Bank of the Rockies

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As the holiday season comes to a close the Food Bank of the Rockies is hoping for the Community to get more involved even though the “season of giving” has passed.

Sue Ellen Roderick from the Food Bank of the Rockies talks about the the holidays and how greatly the community showed up for each other:

“We had a huge outpouring during the holidays, both financially and through food drive. The community through food drives in November and December gave almost 20,000 pounds of food. And those foods, were able to be distributed across the Western Slope to our hunger relief partners. And on Colorado Gives Day we saw 30% more donations. That’s why my hair is green... I promised my team- I said, ‘Hey, if we go past our goal for Colorado Gives Day I’m going to do green highlights.”

Although the Food Bank of the Rockies does rely heavily on donations, whether monetary or food based, and the goodness of peoples hearts to donate; it is important to note that volunteering your time is just as valuable.

“So we had great outpouring during the holidays. And then sometimes people in the new year they go, ‘Okay, I’m done with all that giving’ , we really need people to give back through their time and volunteering.” says Roderick

Their volunteer hours range from Monday through Friday and every afternoon and morning shift is between 2 to 2.5 hours long. What you will be doing with your time ranges from packing food boxes for mobile pantries, sorting through produce, preparing fruit to be dehydrated and packed, etc. Opportunities are also available at their mobile pantries across the Western Slope and volunteers are needed to help hand out food to our neighbors who are in need.

Below is listed just some of the many mobile pantries in the Grand Valley:

The Orchard Mesa mobile pantry is every second Monday of the Month from 4-6 p.m.

The Trinity Baptist Church mobile pantry is every fourth Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Solidarity Not Charity mobile pantry is every Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Mutual Aid Partners is every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More mobile pantries can be found here as well as the locations they take place at.

“If some of your new years resolutions include taking care of yourself, volunteering is a great part of that,” says Roderick, “You not only get that good feeling, but there’s also, you know, some physicality, towards your giving. And so we have people who say, ‘I don’t need a gym membership, I just come to the Food Bank of the Rockies and volunteer.”

For those who are shy or a little reluctant to volunteering you can also volunteer with a group or with your family to create some familiarity. Their next family night will be February 9th from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. and all ages are welcome.

If you want to donate or give your time to the Food Bank of the Rockies you can find more information here.

