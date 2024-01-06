A Composting and Food Waste Reduction Pilot Project will be implemented into Mesa County

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction has secured a two-year grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) for a Composting and Food Waste Reduction Pilot Project.

The grant totals $126,000 and the primary objective is to showcase the necessity for upgrades at the Mesa County Compost Facility for food waste composting, promoting circular economies through enhanced resource management, and compost utilization. These improvement’s are being put into place in hopes to improve soil health and water retention in the region.

Jay Valentine, the General Services director of the City of Grand Junction, speaks on the importance of the grant:

“We are thrilled to have received this grant which allows us to demonstrate the need for increasing food waste composting...Through our recent pilot study, we realized the benefits of using compost to conserve water while repurposing this valuable, natural resource. This two-year grant will allow for an expansion of our efforts.... By increasing the amount we are able to compost for use on our gardens and for our orchards and farms, we conserve valuable space in the landfill and increase our capacity for collection on a local level,”

In 2018, Souder Miller and Associates conducted the Western Colorado Waste Diversion Study, which revealed that approximately 13 percent of Mesa County’s waste is comprised of food. To put this into perspective, the 13 percent of Mesa County’s waste of food can be translated to equivalently 21,420 metric tons of organic material. With food waste not currently being accepted at the local Mesa County Compost Facility all this food waste goes into the land fill annually. If compost is more effectively used by the community for gardens and agricultural purposes, then additional space will be made available to accept food waste for composting.

Two aspects of the grant program focus on:

1. The need for food waste processing at the local compost facility

This need is being met by the implementation of a food waste collection program by the City of Grand Junction. This collection program establishes an organic waste collection route that includes a temporary composting outlet within 100 miles of the county. This program will aid in creating an organic waste diversion, where all participants of all income levels and socio-economic classes will benefit from. They will also partner with schools, hospitals, and hunger relief organizations to feed people first, and compost what’s left.

2. Focusing on marketing, education, and distribution of finished compost in order to create more space

This will focus will be targeted through the partnerships with the Mesa County and the Colorado State University’s (CSU) Western Colorado Research Center. These partnerships will work together to create a compost utilization program which will implement and promote compost use and demonstrate the benefits for water conservation and soil health.

Copyright 2024 KJCT. All rights reserved.