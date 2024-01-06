An incoming snow system will impact the Western Slope tomorrow evening through Monday morning.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

Tonight’s Snowfall

Tonight, by 10 PM, a smaller storm system will enter from the northwest side of western Colorado. By 3 AM, the storm will locate itself above parts of the central Western Slope. This may leave a light dusting in some areas, whereas other areas may see little to no snowfall. Most of this snowfall will occur in the higher elevations, ultimately limiting snow in the valleys. This storm will clear from the area by sunrise.

Incoming Storm System

A pocket of calm will settle above the region throughout the day tomorrow just before the next storm begins. Cloud coverage will become more dense above head in the late afternoon and early evening. The Futurecast Radar image indicates that the stronger storm system will drop in from the state’s northwest corner and begin in the early morning hours. Overnight, the storm system will hold its position over the Western Slope and remain there throughout the entirety of the day on Sunday. This storm system will continue to impact the area until Monday morning.

Winter Storm Watch

With this storm system, a Winter Storm Watch is in place for the four corners region. This area may see 4 to 8 inches of snowfall, 40 MPH wind gusts, and hazardous travel conditions. This alert begins on Saturday evening and will last through Monday morning.

Travel

Traveling I-70 will be challenging this weekend. Snowfall will begin along the interstate on Saturday. I-70 expects to see scattered flurries throughout the day on Saturday. This may lead to wet roads and damp driving conditions. Sunday is when the snowfall gets much more intense. Nearly all ski resorts will be experiencing heavy snowfall, which is great for the ski season but poor for travel conditions. The interstate will undergo severe weather impacts on Sunday.

Highs & Lows

The lows for tonight in the early morning hours will be 21° in Grand Junction, 20° in Delta, 18° in Montrose, and 14° in Cortez.

The highs for tomorrow will reach 38° in Grand Junction, 37° in Delta, 34° in Montrose, and 35° in Cortez.

