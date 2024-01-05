Woman opens ‘closet of kindness’ in yard to help those in need

A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need. (WJAR)
By WJAR via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:01 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Conn. (WJAR) - A 26-year-old Connecticut woman has opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in need.

Alison Gallagher decided to create “Alison’s closet of kindness” outside her home instead of selling her clothes or throwing them away.

Gallagher said she wanted to help those who are having a hard time financially.

Community members are also pitching in to help by dropping off clothing they no longer need.

Copyright 2024 WJAR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The exterior wall and logo of the Grand Junction Fire Department just after opening on Jan....
A fire broke out in Orchard Mesa
Here Comes the Snow
Here Comes the Snow
We’ve got an active weather pattern just beginning to open up with snow for some of us...
Snow arrives in the Four Corners tonight, more snow on the way this weekend
From left: Nicholas Karol-Chik, Zachary Kwak and Joseph Koenig
Trial for rock-throwing suspect is set
Mesa County Public Health
A rise in respiratory illnesses in Mesa County increases

Latest News

FILE - Oscar Pistorius leaves the High Court in Pretoria, South Africa, on June 15, 2016,...
South African athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole, authorities say
A 26-year-old Connecticut woman opened a closet of clothes in her front yard to help those in...
Woman opens 'closet of kindness' in front yard
Investigators say Tamesha Knighten poisoned her neighbors’ two cats and pregnant Chihuahua,...
Nurse accused of fatally poisoning neighbor’s pregnant dog, cats
No.1 Ranked Fruita Boys Basketball dominate as high school basketball returns from break
No.1 Ranked Fruita Boys Basketball dominate as high school basketball returns from break