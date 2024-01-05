Widespread snow arrives Saturday night, falls through Sunday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - One snowstorm is moving on, but two more are on the way within the next week.

Weather Alerts

The Winter Weather Advisory continues for the San Juan Mountains until 11 PM Thursday, but the snow is already winding down to an end this evening. What’s left of the snow will shut down by midnight, and we’ll get a break from snow through Friday.

Our Next Weather Maker

Saturday morning flurries are possible across the Western Slope, but most of Saturday will be salvageable. Snow will begin increasing after about 10 PM Saturday night as our next weather maker arrives. Snow will increase steadily through Sunday morning. An occasional break from the snow is possible, but snow is likely all day and through much of Sunday night.

An Early Look: Snow Accumulation

Some adjustment of the forecast snow accumulation is likely before all is said and done. An early look at forecast accumulation looks like this: Up to 4-6 inches is possible on the high end around Grand Junction with 1-4 inches down Highway 50 from Delta to Montrose. Up to 9-12 inches is possible up high on the Grand Mesa and on the Uncompahgre Plateau. Expect another 4-9 inches in the Four Corners with 10-18 inches across the San Juans and 5-10 inches across the central and northern mountains.

Colder After the Snow

After snow ends early Monday, cold becomes the primary focus. High temperatures will struggle to climb above freezing on Monday and Tuesday. Morning low temperatures will be in the single digits to barely-double-digits. It could be the coldest air of the season so far.

More Snow Next Week

Another snow maker will arrive on Wednesday just as the cold is starting relax a bit. That snow could fall into Thursday. We’ll be monitoring this storm system and update you on its progress.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be mainly cloudy. We’ll cool slowly from upper 30s at 6 PM to mid-30s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 23 degrees around Grand Junction, 20 degrees around Montrose, 22 degrees around Delta, and 19 degrees around Cortez. Friday will be mostly cloudy. We’ll warm from mid-to-upper 20s at 7 AM to mid-30s at 11 PM, then to upper 30s and lower 40s by 2 PM. High temperatures will be near 40 degrees around Grand Junction, 35 degrees around Montrose, 38 degrees around Delta, and 37 degrees around Cortez.

