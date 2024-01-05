The unhoused resource center is still delayed for a second time

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A collaborative effort between the city of grand junction, homeward bound of the grand valley, and united way of mesa county to create a resource center for people experiencing homelessness in grand junction.

That center was scheduled to officially open on December 18th, however that opening date was pushed back to December 29th due to the center still being under construction, with critical infrastructure like sewage, electrical and water. That date was yet again pushed back.

According to Executive Director of United Way of Mesa County, Zabulon Miracle, stated “we don’t have an exact date right now a lot of its going to depend on when electrical panel get delivered, its going to depend on when Spectrum gets done. Plus, safety risk is our first priority with this project, so we want to make sure that there large trenches are in place as well guests are using the site, but our hope is to have it open perhaps as soon as the middle of next week”.

Once the resource center is open, its expected to provide meals, restroom facilities, and showers for day use. It’ll be open for seven days a week from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Laundry services will be available, though residents will need to go to the Catholic Outreach day Shelter.

For those requiring transportation, bus passes are available as well.

