Snow incoming, and possibly more to come

Current Conditions

Good morning, everyone. We are at 32 degrees right now. The rest of the Western Slope is in the teens to 20s, while the mountains are in the single digits to the 20s.

A Consistently Cool Day

Today will be a little cooler than yesterday. We’ll be in the 20s until 10 am. By 10 am, temperatures will be in the 30s and will stay in that range throughout the rest of today and into 10 pm tonight. We’ll be in the upper 30s by 2 pm and reach our high for the day within the 2 to 4 pm time frame before we get back down into the lower 30s by 6 pm and onwards into this evening. Our high today will get to 38 degrees, with possible morning flurries and mostly cloudy skies. The western slope will range in temperature from the 20s to the 30s. The mountains region will mostly be in the 20′s, yet some areas will reach highs in the 30′s.

Scattered Snow Today

Taking a closer look into today’s snow system, we’re only going to see scattered snow showers within Telluride, south and northeast of Montrose, southeast of Grand Junction, and surrounding the Aspen area. It will come in from the northwest and travel southeast as we get into the overnight hours.

Tonight’s Lows into Tomorrow’s Flurries

Tonight, temperatures will cool down to 21 degrees with passing clouds and the small possibility of some snowflakes. The western slope area will be in the teens to 20s, while the mountains will range in lows from the single digits to the 20s. Tomorrow, morning flurries will be in the area, with a high of 38 getting into the afternoon.

Saturday-Monday’s Big Snowmaker

Starting Saturday overnight at 2 am, there will be scattered snow showers within Telluride, spanning up northeast up to Leadville. By the morning hours of 8 am and onwards, the storm will move northeast and eventually dissipate, and it will seem like the snowmaker is done, but it is not. By Sunday midnight, the majority of the storm will come from the southwest and into the western part of Colorado. It will accumulate as we get into Sunday morning and stick around through the afternoon. Monday at 2 am is when we will begin to see our snowmaker slowly head east and eventually dissipate during the late Monday morning hours, specifically at 11 am, leaving only a few scattered snow showers east of Grand Junction, with the tail end of the storm in the southeastern corner of Colorado by Monday at 2 pm.

Sunday’s Snow Totals

By Sunday at 11 pm, we will see the most snow totals in Vail and Aspen at 5 inches of snow. The least amount of snow at the time will be in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, at .8 inches. Taking a closer look, though, Telluride will have a whopping 10 inches of snow, and Durango will have 8.9 inches of accumulation. The northwestern part of Colorado, such as Delta and Grand Junction, will see the least snow accumulation. Delta will see 2 inches of snow accumulation, while Grand Junction will see a little more at 3.1 inches.

A Snowy Outlook

In the meantime, today will be dry with some passing clouds in Grand Junction, while tomorrow is when we will see snow with a 40% chance of precipitation. In Montrose, there is a 40% chance of snow tomorrow, along with a higher chance for snow on Sunday at 90%. In Delta, we see that chance for snow starting on Saturday morning at 40%, which continues into Sunday and grows into a 90% chance of occurring. Cortez will see snow on Sunday, with a 90% chance of occurring. Snow will continue into Monday, with a 40% chance of occurring. All four areas have a chance for snow again on Wednesday and Thursday, and we will have more information about those days as we get closer to them, giving weather models time to give us more accuracy.

