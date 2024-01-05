No.1 Ranked Fruita Boys Basketball dominate as high school basketball returns from break

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - High School Basketball is back from the holiday hiatus, with several Western Slope teams returning to the Hardwood.

The number one ranked team in the state, the Fruita Monument Wildcats lived up to the hype they have accumulated at this point of their season, running away with the win over the Centauri Falcons, at a final of 71-36. The win puts the Wildcats at 11-0 on the season, with just a couple games to go before beginning Southwestern League Play.

The Wildcats Boys and Girls Teams will return to action Saturday taking on Chatfield at home.

Over in Palisade, the Bulldog Boys and Girls teams both made their return tonight, taking on the Summit Tigers.

The Bulldogs Girls Team continues their strong start to the season, pickin gup where they left off, with a 53-38 victory to move to 8-3 so far on the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Boys team tried to follow suite but came up just short against the Tigers, losing almost as narrow as possible at 56-54.

Both teams head to Rifle Saturday.

The Meeker Cowboys welcomed in a team from north of the state boarder, in the Little Snake River River Rattlers, from Wyoming. The warm welcome to Colorado didn’t extend much further, as the cowboys took down the snakes 59-33.

