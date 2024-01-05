The City of Grand Junction backs out of Horizon drive deal

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The city of Grand Junction has decided against proceeding with the acquisition of the Baymont by Windham Hotel located at 754 Horizon Dr., which previously had been for conversion into workforce housing.

The city was under contract for the acquisition, it officially withdrew its interest on Wednesday. While the specific details of the discussions remain undisclosed, the city released a statement on Wednesday stating, “the City has withdrawn from the contract and is not proceeding with this acquisition”. The purchase was discussed during an executive session by City Council December 20th.

The decision was made due to a number of factors, including various building issues related to its potential use, timing on funding opportunities, and a lack of support for workforce housing expressed by neighboring businesses and property owners.

Originally, the city aimed to convert the approximately 90 units in the hotel into studio apartment units catering to workers within the horizon drive corridor. The city did not intend to manage the site itself.

