Wednesday evening fire in Orchard Mesa
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 7pm Wednesday night, a fire broke out in Orchard Mesa.
According to the Grand Junction Fire Department, a motor home caught on fire and the home is considered total loss. There was also damage to a car nearby which belonged to the person of that motor home.
