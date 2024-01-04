Wednesday evening fire in Orchard Mesa

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 7pm Wednesday night, a fire broke out in Orchard Mesa.

According to the Grand Junction Fire Department, a motor home caught on fire and the home is considered total loss. There was also damage to a car nearby which belonged to the person of that motor home.

A video of the fire is posted to our Facebook page, courtesy to a Grand Junction resident, Caroline.

Copyright 2024 KKCO. All rights reserved.