Wednesday evening fire in Orchard Mesa

(Adam Woodbrey)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez) and (Bruclyn Tribble)
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 9:53 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Around 7pm Wednesday night, a fire broke out in Orchard Mesa.

According to the Grand Junction Fire Department, a motor home caught on fire and the home is considered total loss. There was also damage to a car nearby which belonged to the person of that motor home.

A video of the fire is posted to our Facebook page, courtesy to a Grand Junction resident, Caroline.

Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene.
GJPD responds to a felony menacing incident during New Years weekend

The exterior wall and logo of the Grand Junction Fire Department just after opening on Jan....
