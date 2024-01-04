Trial for rock-throwing suspect is set

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - On Wednesday in a Jefferson County courtroom three separate trial dates were set for three young men accused of throwing a rock and killing an 20-year-old, Arvada woman.

Joe Koenig, Mitch Karol-Chik, and Zachary Kwak all face 13 charges. Police say they threw a rock through Alexa Bartell’s windshield as she was driving on Indiana Street near the Rocky Flats National Wildlife Refuge last April. Other drivers reported their cars were also hit by rocks.

A continued arraignment hearing was scheduled for March 15, where the three were expected to enter not guilty pleas. All three of the defendants will be tried separately.

The separate trials will be held over a span of two months starting this June. Karol-Chik will be the first to stand trial starting on June 7th followed by Kwak on June 24th and Koenig on July 19th.

