Tips for keeping your cool amid rising energy costs

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - As the temperatures drop, so do electricity bills. However, despite a drop in wholesale power costs, the savings are going directly to our homes.

So, the question remains, how can you keep your house warm efficiently without breaking the bank? Let’s take a look at some answers.

First up, your thermostat. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, it’s best to keep your thermostat at 68 degrees fahrenheit for the bulk of the day during the winter season. The department also suggests designating eight hours per day during which you turn the temperature down by seven to ten degrees. Doing so could reduce your yearly energy costs by up to 10%.

Timing also plays a critical role when it comes to electronic appliances. Some electric companies charge more during peak hours, known as Time-of-use rates. If you check your utility company’s website, you should be able to find these rates and see when they’re applied to your plan.

Another option, you can adjust your water heater. Heating water takes a significant amount of energy within the home. Lowering your water heater temperature from 140 degrees to 120 degrees can save you anywhere from $36 to $61 annually. A good rule of thumb, for every ten degrees lower, you can save 3% to 5% on your energy bill.

And lastly, beware of phantom energy. That refers to those appliances that are plugged in but not in use that can still drain power. That can cost you around $100 a year. Electronics with timers and LED displays are often the culprits.

Copyright 2024 KJCT. All rights reserved.