New year, new flowers with Garvey’s Gardens

If you're looking for a fun activity to do with your friends, kids, or spouse, head to Garvey's Gardens to use their bouquet bar. As we head into 2024, Garvey's Gardens has an array of flowers for you to start your new year off right.

Sydney, the Owner of Garvey’s Gardens said, “We always have a build your own bouquet bar set up, so we can help you or you can go pick whatever flowers you’d like, and we can wrap it for you, or you can also choose a vase and then we can put it in the vase for you.”

If you have your own vase, you can bring that to put your flowers in. The vases are priced per stem depending how many stems you put in your vase and/or bouquet.

You can visit them at 137 N 5th St. every day at 10 am.

