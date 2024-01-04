New year, new flowers with Garvey’s Gardens

Garvey's Gardens
Garvey's Gardens(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 4:26 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you’re looking for a fun activity to do with your friends, kids, or spouse, head to Garvey’s Gardens to use their bouquet bar. As we head into 2024, Garvey’s Gardens has an array of flowers for you to start your new year off right.

Sydney, the Owner of Garvey’s Gardens said, “We always have a build your own bouquet bar set up, so we can help you or you can go pick whatever flowers you’d like, and we can wrap it for you, or you can also choose a vase and then we can put it in the vase for you.”

If you have your own vase, you can bring that to put your flowers in. The vases are priced per stem depending how many stems you put in your vase and/or bouquet.

You can visit them at 137 N 5th St. every day at 10 am.

Copyright 2024 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’ve got an active weather pattern just beginning to open up with snow for some of us...
Snow arrives in the Four Corners tonight, more snow on the way this weekend
The exterior wall and logo of the Grand Junction Fire Department just after opening on Jan....
A fire broke out in Orchard Mesa
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst pet of the week
Our next weather maker is on track to arrive overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning...
Thursday snow focuses on San Juans, weekend snow impacts all of the Western Slope
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene.
GJPD responds to a felony menacing incident during New Years weekend

Latest News

Grand Junction Parks and Recreation
City opens registration for recreation programs
Lowering your thermostat to 68 degrees could save you money on our bill.
Tips for keeping your cool amid rising energy costs
Wednesday evening fire in Orchard Mesa
From left: Nicholas Karol-Chik, Zachary Kwak and Joseph Koenig
Trial for rock-throwing suspect is set