Montrose High School Girl’s Volleyball players recognized with post season awards

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - In 2023 the Montrose High School women’s volleyball team went 8-0 in the 4A/5A Southwestern division play and an overall record of 17-11. This incredible season took the Redhawks all the way to the 4A State Championship game.

When a team has a season like Montrose did it does not come without recognition and some awards along the way. Seniors Madison Lucero, Taygan Rocco, and Logan Matoush alongside sophomore Maggie Legg were recognized for their seasons by being voted to the All-Conference team. Lucero and Rocco earned All-State honors as well and had the opportunity to play in the Colorado Coaches of Girls Sports All-Star game. Sophomore Maggie Legg led the team this season in kills with 240 and aces with 49. The Montrose libero, Logan Matoush led the team in digs with 416.

Taygan Rocco expressed her appreciation for the program saying “the MHS volleyball program was my second family during high school and I’m really going to miss it.” The Redhawks head coach Shane Forrest spoke on her players being recognized saying “it was a big deal for 4 players to be selected All-Conference, we finished 8-0 in league and received the recognition of our players to match our success.” Senior Madison Lucero shared her thoughts on the season “i feel so accomplished from this past season and we could not have ended in a better spot.”

