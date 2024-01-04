Georgia police officer killed in crash with officer in Alabama during high-speed chase, officials say

By Alexis Thornton and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 7:42 AM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) - A Georgia law enforcement officer was killed in a high-speed chase in Alabama early Thursday morning, officials said.

The chase started around 2 a.m. in Georgia, traveled south on Interstate 85 and across the Chattahoochee River into Chambers County, Alabama.

According to Lanett Police officials, several officers were chasing the driver of an alleged stolen vehicle when a Lanett police officer crashed into and killed a Georgia police officer.

The suspect being pursued is in custody.

The Lanett police officer has been put on administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates.

