FDA looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts in people using Ozempic, other weight loss drugs

The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.
The injectable drug Ozempic is shown Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Houston.(David J. Phillip | AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 10:29 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The FDA is looking into reports of hair loss, suicidal thoughts and aspiration linked to the use of popular diabetes and weight loss drugs.

People who take medications like Ozempic, Mounjaro, Rybelsus and Wegovy may be at risk for these side effects.

This just means that the FDA has identified a potential safety issue, but it does not mean that FDA has found a causal relationship between the drug and the risks.

On its website, the FDA reported that it is evaluating the need for regulatory action after it received reports of unusual side effects like accidentally breathing in food or liquid.

These popular drugs designed to treat diabetes or weight loss mimic GLP-1, a hormone naturally produced in the body that slows the passage of food through the stomach.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’ve got an active weather pattern just beginning to open up with snow for some of us...
Snow arrives in the Four Corners tonight, more snow on the way this weekend
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst pet of the week
Our next weather maker is on track to arrive overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning...
Thursday snow focuses on San Juans, weekend snow impacts all of the Western Slope
Two sets of road closures will be put in place as Ocala City officials prepare for their...
I-70 Westbound: Left Lane Closure for Road Maintenance Operations
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene.
GJPD responds to a felony menacing incident during New Years weekend

Latest News

First responders work an active fire inside the Landmark Ranch Estates neighborhood on...
Fire at home of Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill started by child playing with cigarette lighter
Sweethearts has something special for those who are in undefined relationships this...
Sweethearts releases ‘Situationship’ candy boxes for Valentine’s Day
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead
Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante confirmed multiple victims in a school shooting in Perry,...
Iowa school shooting: Multiple victims reported
Lowering your thermostat to 68 degrees could save you money on our bill.
Tips for keeping your cool amid rising energy costs