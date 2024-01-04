Entire police department walks out in 1 day

It was announced that the entire Kickapoo Tribe Police Department had resigned on Dec. 4. (Source: WIBW)
By Sarah Motter and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jan. 4, 2024 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORTON, Kan. (WIBW/Gray News) – Every single member of a police department in Kansas walked out on the job or officially resigned after a government agency arrived for a department assessment.

According to records from the City of Horton’s city commission meeting on Dec. 18, it was announced that the entire Kickapoo Tribe Police Department had resigned on Dec. 4.

Chairwoman Gail Cheatham told commissioners that every single member of the police force walked out, except for one, who did give a two-week notice.

According to Cheatham, the tribal council had contacted the Bureau of Indian Affairs Law Enforcement Division (BIA) to request technical aid and a comprehensive department assessment.

However, when BIA arrived at the station, the entire police force, save for one, just walked out.

Now, neighboring authorities including the Brown Co. Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Bureau of Investigation are patrolling the reservation in the police department’s absence.

The BIA will soon be on site to aid in the interview process for new police officers.

Further information was not available.

Copyright 2024 WIBW via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

We’ve got an active weather pattern just beginning to open up with snow for some of us...
Snow arrives in the Four Corners tonight, more snow on the way this weekend
RHPOTW
Roice-Hurst pet of the week
Our next weather maker is on track to arrive overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning...
Thursday snow focuses on San Juans, weekend snow impacts all of the Western Slope
Two sets of road closures will be put in place as Ocala City officials prepare for their...
I-70 Westbound: Left Lane Closure for Road Maintenance Operations
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene.
GJPD responds to a felony menacing incident during New Years weekend

Latest News

Organizing your debt
Tips to help you financially plan in the new year
Tips to help you financially plan in the new year
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation
City opens registration for recreation programs
Police respond to Perry High School in Perry, Iowa., Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024. Police say there...
Police say multiple people have been shot at a high school in Perry, Iowa; suspect is dead