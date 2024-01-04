3 Broncos players selected as starters to 2024 Pro Bowl

By Parker Way and (Garrett Brown)
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 11:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Destination Orlando! The Denver Broncos will have three players from the organization set to represent the team in Orlando for the 2024 Pro Bowl in February as starters for the American Football Conference. Denver safety Justin Simmons, cornerback Pat Surtain II, and rookie returner Marvin Mims were all elected to the Pro Bowl, announced by the NFL on Wednesday.

Surtain is heading to his second straight Pro Bowl after being the only Bronco elected to the game last year. The 23 year old has only one interception this season but he’s also faced the 15th-fewest targets in the NFL this season with 82.

Simmons, the longest tenured Broncos, is making his second Pro Bowl appearance posted his sixth straight season with at least three interceptions and remains one of the most important plays on Denver’s defense.

The rookie Mims making his first Pro Bowl appearance ranked second in the NFL this season in average punt return yards at 17.4 and also ranked first in the AFC in average kickoff return yards with 26.3.

Two other players were selected as third alternates, guard Quinn Meinerz and fullback Michael Burton.

