Woman, 23, killed after deer crashes through car windshield

By WLBT Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 9:39 PM MST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Authorities say a 23-year-old woman was killed after a deer crashed through a car windshield on a Mississippi highway.

According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the accident happened Tuesday morning on US-61 South near Old Colony Road in Claiborne County.

WLBT reports that a Chevrolet Cavalier hit a deer. The animal then hit a Nissan Maxima, entering through the car’s windshield.

A passenger in the Maxima, 23-year-old Amanda Taylor, of Jackson, was killed in the incident.

Copyright 2024 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene.
GJPD responds to a felony menacing incident during New Years weekend
Travelers headed westbound should expect to experience an 8 minute delay
I-70 Westbound: right lane closed near Idaho Springs
FILE
Suspect arrested after firing shots inside Colorado Supreme Court Building
Jaylee, made her debut on Monday, January 1, 2024, at 12:28 am, weighing a healthy 6 lbs., 4.5...
First New Year’s Baby in Mesa County for 2024
Police say Kimberlee Singler has been arrested in connection to the deaths of two of her...
Colorado mom wanted for killing 2 of her children arrested in United Kingdom

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed house following Israeli airstrikes on Khan...
Apparent Israeli strike kills senior Hamas figure in Beirut and raises fears conflict could expand
A car is trapped at a partially collapsed road caused by a powerful earthquake near Anamizu...
Powerful earthquakes in Japan leave at least 62 dead. Fears grow about saving people still trapped
Shania Green, 18, was found dead at a house party in Grayson, according to the Gwinnett County...
Young mother found dead at house party just a month after her 18th birthday
Police tape blocks the damage to large windows at the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, Jan....
Gunman breaks into Colorado Supreme Court building; intrusion unrelated to Trump case, police say