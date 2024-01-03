Thursday snow focuses on San Juans, weekend snow impacts all of the Western Slope

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Our next weather maker is on track to arrive overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning with snow.

Weather Alerts

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the San Juan Mountains from 11 PM Wednesday until 11 PM Thursday. This includes Silverton, Durango, Wolf Creek Pass, and nearby areas. The biggest snow will fall within the advisory area. Snow accumulation of 5-10 inches is expected.

Snow Arrives Overnight Wednesday

The snow will focus primarily on our southern areas. Grand Junction may not get any snow at all from this storm system. Snow will increase over the Four Corners and San Juan Mountains between about 11 PM Wednesday and 4 AM Thursday, and it will slip north toward Nucla-Montrose-Gunnison. Some snow can fall on the Uncompahgre Plateau.

Snow Accumulation Through Thursday

The biggest snow accumulation will be in the San Juans within that Winter Weather Advisory. Outside of the San Juans, up to an inch or two of snow can fall. Snow accumulation will generally be limited to areas along and south of Nucla-Montrose-Gunnison, and also up high on the Uncompahgre Plateau or in the central mountains. Even in these higher elevation areas north of the San Juans, snow accumulation will be no more than 1-4 inches.

Timing The End

This storm system will exit between by around midday Thursday, and we’ll get a break through Friday before two more rounds of snow come in this weekend.

Two More Rounds This Weekend

Snow this weekend will come with a quick wave on Saturday. That one’s probably not a big deal, and it won’t bring snow to everyone. The bigger deal arrives on Sunday, and that snow can fall through Monday morning.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be clear. We’ll cool from middle 30s at 6 PM to lower 30s at 8 PM, then to upper 20s at 10 PM. The rest of tonight will be clear. Low temperatures by morning will be near 21 degrees around Grand Junction, 17 degrees around Montrose, 19 degrees around Montrose, and 14 degrees around Cortez. Single-digit lows are likely in Northwest Colorado and in much of the High Country. Wednesday will start sunny. Clouds will build ahead of an approaching storm system. We’ll warm from mid-20s at 7 AM to mid-30s at 11 AM, then to low-to-mid 40s by 2 PM. High temperatures will be near 44 degrees around Grand Junction, 41 degrees around Montrose, 45 degrees around Delta, and 45 degrees around Cortez. Northwest Colorado’s highs will be in the low-to-mid 30s. More mid-30s are likely across the High Country.

Copyright 2024 KJCT. All rights reserved.