Starbucks now lets customers use their own cups for nearly any order

Customers at Starbucks can now use their own reusable cups when getting their morning coffee,...
Customers at Starbucks can now use their own reusable cups when getting their morning coffee, no matter how they’re ordering.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 10:35 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Customers at Starbucks can now use their own reusable cups when getting their coffee, no matter how they’re ordering.

The coffee chain announced that starting on Jan. 3, customers can now use personal cups – whether they are Starbucks-branded cups or not – for nearly any order at participating locations, including in-store, drive-thru and mobile orders.

Customers opting to use their own cup for an in-store order will hand their cup to the barista. Drive-thru customers can tell the barista they’re using their own cup while ordering, and the barista will grab their cup using a contactless vessel at the pickup window.

When ordering through the app, customers can select “Personal Cup” under the “Customization” menu and continue their order as normal.

Starbucks said customers who bring reusable cups will get a $0.10 discount while Starbucks Rewards members will get 25 bonus stars.

The cups must be clean when handed to the barista and customers can only use them for a maximum of three drinks a day.

The company said in a statement that they are the first national coffeehouse to allow customers to use personal cups for drive-thru and mobile orders.

Starbucks also said this is a milestone achievement for the company, helping them meet a goal set in 2022 to make it easier for customers to use reusable cups and reduce waste sent to landfills. Starbucks has pledged to reduce its waste by 50% before 2030.

Copyright 2024 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Suspect arrested after firing shots inside Colorado Supreme Court Building
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene.
GJPD responds to a felony menacing incident during New Years weekend
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Our new year is off to a quiet start, but two different storm systems will mean this first...
Two rounds of snow likely before the second week of 2024 starts
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health issues food safety alert for infant formula

Latest News

Luke Littler is taking the world of darts by storm.
This 16-year-old is shaking up the world of professional darts
Listening to America - Abortion Travel Bans
FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday,...
Court records related to Jeffrey Epstein are set to be released, but they aren’t a client list
Rio Ratermanis and Mina Emmons have quite a history. The two strangers’ fates collided while...
Nurses save life on flight end up working together months later
Rio Ratermanis and Mina Emmons have quite a history. The two strangers’ fates collided while...
Nurses save life on flight end up working together months later