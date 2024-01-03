Roice-Hurst pet of the week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Alexander the Great!

He is an adorable, 4-year-old Corgi mix. He was found as a stray in Delta and has been at the Roice-Hurst Humane Society for only a couple of days. He currently weighs about 44 lbs. so he can afford to lose a couple of pounds before summer comes around. Alexander loves attention and will stare directly in your eyes while enjoying all the love.

He is available now for adoption at Roice-Hurst Humane Society. If you are unable to commit to adoption, you can foster any cat or dog at the shelter. RH takes care of all costs including vet visits, food, and toys. For more information you can call 970-434-7337.

