Colorado Secretary of State says she will follow SCOTUS’ lead

The aftermath of the Colorado Supreme Court's decision disqualifying Donald Trump from potential candidacy unfolds, shaping the political landscape.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 5:18 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - In an ongoing development stemming from the Colorado State Supreme Court’s ruling disqualifying former President Donald Trump from potential candidacy, Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold has affirmed her commitment to following the highest court’s decision, whatever that decision may be.

The Colorado Supreme Court’s decision, which is focused primarily on allegations of Trump’s involvement in the 2021 Capitol Insurrection, is anticipated to be challenged heavily. Trump’s legal team already appealed a similar decision in Maine on Tuesday afternoon, and another is expected soon for Colorado.

Secretary of State Jena Griswold said that she plans to follow whatever stance SCOTUS takes, saying, “Of course, we’ll wait to see what the US Supreme Court says, and of course I will follow whatever order is in place throughout the election.” Griswold also emphasized her confidence in Colorado’s election process, asserting, “Colorado’s elections are the best in the nation, and we think we’ll have a great election regardless of what happens.”

The final resolution of the matter rests upon the US Supreme Court’s decision, which must be made before Colorado’s ballot certification deadline on January 5, 2024. The decision looms large in the legal and political landscape of Colorado ahead of the election. Regardless of what decision is made, SCOTUS stands to shape the dynamics of the upcoming election cycle not only in Colorado, but the rest of the nation and future elections.

