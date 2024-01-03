Cat protects family dog from coyote attack

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off the coyotes. (Source: CNN, Lane Dyer, Coyote Vest)
By Jeanne Moos, CNN via CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 3, 2024 at 2:57 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDMOND, Okla. (CNN) – A cat in Oklahoma saved a family dog from a coyote attack.

Oakley, a 6-year-old dog, went outside in her backyard when a coyote pounced on her. A second coyote also tried to get a bite.

Home surveillance video captured the moment a house cat immediately stepped in and chased off the coyotes.

Lane Dyer said Binx is a stray cat that he and his family take care of. Binx and Oakley are good friends.

“Her and Oakley hit it off pretty good from the beginning,” Dyer said.

So, when the first coyote grabbed Oakley, it was Binx to the rescue.

Although the cat scared the wild animals away, unfortunately, Oakley did suffer injuries from the coyote’s bite.

Dyer said blood was “spouting out of her chest.” But with stitches and a splint, Oakley recovered after about a month.

Dyer is thankful Binx was there to protect Oakley.

“I think she’s shown that she’s not afraid of much,” he said.

Copyright 2024 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Suspect arrested after firing shots inside Colorado Supreme Court Building
Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the scene.
GJPD responds to a felony menacing incident during New Years weekend
Mesa County Public Health
Mesa County Public Health issues food safety alert for infant formula
Steve Mick started off the new year as a retiree after working at supermarket chain Hy-Vee for...
Man celebrates last day of work after 48 years at supermarket chain
Our new year is off to a quiet start, but two different storm systems will mean this first...
Two rounds of snow likely before the second week of 2024 starts

Latest News

A woman in Ohio said her mail hasn't been delivered in a month.
Woman seeks answers after she says her mail hasn’t been delivered in a month
FILE - Former President Donald Trump reacts to supporters during a commit to caucus rally,...
Trump appeals Maine ruling barring him from ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause
FILE - Jeffrey Epstein appears in court, July 30, 2008, in West Palm Beach, Fla. On Monday,...
Court records related to Jeffrey Epstein are set to be released, but they aren’t a client list
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass for a first down against the...
Firefighters battling large fire at the home of Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill