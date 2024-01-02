Suspect arrested after firing shots inside Colorado Supreme Court Building

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - A man is behind bars this morning, accused of breaking into the Colorado Supreme Court building and firing shots inside.

According to the Colorado State Patrol this all started around 1:15 a.m. on Jan. 2. Troopers said it started with a two-vehicle crash at 13th street and Lincoln in Denver. One of the people involved reportedly pointed a handgun at the other driver.

CSP further stated that same person shot out a window on the east side of the Ralph. L. Carr Colorado Judicial Center at 2 East 14th Ave. The man then entered the building an came across an unarmed security guard from the Colorado State Patrol Capitol Security Unit. The man then held the guard at gunpoint, demanding access to other parts of the building. The guard surrendered keys to the suspect who then went into different parts of the building opening doors on an unknown number of floors.

Meanwhile, the Denver Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol responded outside the building and set up a perimeter. The suspect made his way to the seventh floor where he fired additional shots inside the building.

Then around 3:00 a.m., CSP said the man called 911 and then voluntarily surrendered to law enforcement. He was taken into custody without incident. Nobody was injured in the incident.

According to CSP there is significant damage to the building. Troopers believe the incident is not related to any previous threats made to the Colorado Supreme Court justices.

The Denver Police Department is leading the investigation.

