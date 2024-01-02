Rep. Boebert talks switching districts, CD-3, and her accomplishments

By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Jan. 2, 2024
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - New year, but the same questions remain on many peoples minds as we enter another election year. Today, I sat down with Representative Lauren Boebert to ask her reasoning behind last week’s surprising announcement that she is running for Colorado’s fourth congressional district.

Rep. Boebert said, “I believe this is a great move for me personally, a fresh start after a couple rocky bumps this year personally, also for the constituents in CD-3, we can save this seat, a republican seat, and still have great representation in the front range and the eastern plains.”

Now, we told you last week when the Colorado GOP Chair, Dave Williams said, “I think she has a serious challenge on her hands trying to explain to the voters why she thinks it was necessary to leave, and have better chances of keeping her seat in congress,” and in response, Rep. Boebert said, “I certainly respect Dave and his right to speak out on this issue, but I’m going to hang my hat on a record of winning congressional district and races, and we’re going to move forward with the people of Colorado in mind.”

