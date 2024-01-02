Mesa County Public Health issues food safety alert for infant formula

Mesa County Public Health
By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:49 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Mesa County Public Health issued a food safety alert over contamination concerns involving infant formula.

Reckitt/Mead Johnson Nutrition voluntarily recalled batches of 12.6 and 19.8 oz cans of Nutramigen Hypoallergenic Infant Formula Powder.

The formula was sold nationwide and is being recalled due to a potential contamination of cronobacter sakazakii.

Cronobacter bacteria can cause severe infections in infants such as sepsis or meningitis. Symptoms may include fever and poor feeding habits, temperature change, irritability or jaundice.

The bacteria can also cause bowel damage.

If an infant is showing any symptoms, Mesa County Public Health advises seeing a doctor.

Recalled product batches included: ZL3FRW, ZL3FPE, ZL3FXJ, ZL3FQD, ZL3FMH, ZL3FHG with a UPC code of 300871239418 or 300871239456 and a use by date of January 1, 2025.

